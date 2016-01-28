Exclusive: THE LEGEND OF WONDER WOMAN Chapter 12 features a family crisis for Etta

When you say “DC”s Digital First” comics, most people think of tie-ins to other franchises like MORTAL KOMBAT X or BATMAN “66 MEETS THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. And yes, those comics do exist. But DC Comics has also been cranking out some amazing feminist content in the form of BOMBSHELLS and SENSATION COMICS FEATURING WONDER WOMAN. The former is still up and running (and I highly suggest you check it out ) but sadly the latter ended its run last October with Chapter 51.

Fortunately, THE LEGEND OF WONDER WOMAN has picked up the slack and in my opinion is one of the most refreshing takes on Diana in a long time. Back in November , I was lucky enough to reveal the first few pages of the new comic along with an interview with writer Renae De Liz. Since then the comic has grown into a mythological retelling of Diana”s growth from beloved child to independent teenager to defender of Steve Trevor to befriending Etta Candy (Wonder Woman”s original BFF).