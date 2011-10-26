Exclusive: Tilda Swinton watches over her son in ‘We Need To Talk About Kevin’ poster

One of this pundit’s biggest disappointments last awards season was how little traction Tilda Swinton received for her stunning turn in “I Am Love.” That was partially due to the film’s release date, the former Academy Award winner’s unavailability to campaign for the picture in Nov. or Dec. and a limited push by U.S. distributor Magnolia Pictures. A year later, Swinton has another acclaimed performance ready for Oscar consideration in Lynne Ramsay’s “We Need To Talk About Kevin.”

Swinton has received strong notices for her work in the film since it debuted at Cannes and awards season attention may help distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories drive box office to the unconventional thriller. The film has just debuted in the U.K. and in France in Sept with a marketing campaign much more focused on the sensational aspects of the story (well, at least in Great Britain). The indie studio on this side of Atlantic, best known for “The Messenger,” “Meek’s Cutoff,” “Bellfower” and “Wendy and Lucy,” is going in a much subtler and perhaps disturbing direction.

Oscilloscope has provided HitFix with the exclusive U.S. poster for “We Need To Talk About Kevin” which harkens back to a certain Roman Polanski thriller. It will certainly generate a good deal of attention on the art house circuit. Check it out embedded in this post below.

“We Need To Talk About Kevin” opens in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

For year round entertainment commentary and awards season news follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.