Exclusive: Tony Bennett taps Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood for ‘Duets 2’

Amy Winehouse, Josh Groban and Carrie Underwood are among the artists Tony Bennett is recording with for  “Duets 2,” a follow-up to his tremendously successful 2006 effort, “Duets.”

That first project celebrated the legendary Bennett”s 80th birthday. Similarly, “Duets 2” will honor the star for his 85th birthday and will come out in September on Columbia.  Bennett turns 85 on Aug. 3.

Over the weekend, The New York Post broke the news that Winehouse and Bennett were recording together, but we have the exclusive details about “Duets 2” from Bennett”s manager/son Danny Bennett, whom we saw at the MusiCares tribute to Barbra Streisand on Feb. 11.

The set will also include new songs recorded with k.d. lang and Michael Buble, both of whom appeared on “Duets,” as well as, Danny hopes,  Aretha Franklin.

Winehouse attended Bennett”s two London shows this past summer and Danny tells Hitfix that Winehouse took advantage of the meeting to seek Bennett”s counsel. Bennett advised her to take care of herself and her voice.

The album, like “Duets,” will be composed mainly of jazz standards, including “Body & Soul,” written in the ’30s and recorded by the likes of Coleman Hawkins and Billie Holiday, as well as “Stranger in Paradise,” which Bennett first recorded in 1955.

