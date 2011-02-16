Exclusive: Tony Bennett taps Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood for ‘Duets 2’

Amy Winehouse, Josh Groban and Carrie Underwood are among the artists Tony Bennett is recording with for “Duets 2,” a follow-up to his tremendously successful 2006 effort, “Duets.”
That first project celebrated the legendary Bennett”s 80th birthday. Similarly, “Duets 2” will honor the star for his 85th birthday and will come out in September on Columbia. Bennett turns 85 on Aug. 3.
Over the weekend, The New York Post broke the news that Winehouse and Bennett were recording together, but we have the exclusive details about “Duets 2” from Bennett”s manager/son Danny Bennett, whom we saw at the MusiCares tribute to Barbra Streisand on Feb. 11.
The set will also include new songs recorded with k.d. lang and Michael Buble, both of whom appeared on “Duets,” as well as, Danny hopes, Aretha Franklin.
Winehouse attended Bennett”s two London shows this past summer and Danny tells Hitfix that Winehouse took advantage of the meeting to seek Bennett”s counsel. Bennett advised her to take care of herself and her voice.
The album, like “Duets,” will be composed mainly of jazz standards, including “Body & Soul,” written in the ’30s and recorded by the likes of Coleman Hawkins and Billie Holiday, as well as “Stranger in Paradise,” which Bennett first recorded in 1955.
Very cool. I would love to hear Kelly Clarkson duet with Tony. She did a lovely job of his “Because of You” at his 80th birthday tribute and benefit concert. I think they would sound spectacular together.
Kelly sounds like she came right out of the 50’s and 60’s. It’s quite astounding.
If you want to you can check out her beautiful rendition here:
[www.youtube.com]
I am so excited that Carrie Underwood will be on the cd! She did an amazing duet with Harry Connick Jr at the Clive Davis Pregrammy party last year, and was incredible. Carrie can sing any genre. I am so happy for her to be included in that company! What an honor.
Tony, Carrie Underwood, Josh G and Michael B. sang on Oprah and it was amazing. Underwood is an artist that can sing any genre and sing it well. She has amazing vocals. I will buy the record for sure.
I love Tony Bennett so I’ll be buying this album. The announced duets so far sound fantastic. Thanks for that video of Kelly Clarkson singing Because Of You. It’s one of my favorite songs. After hearing her I hope she will be one of the artists that is on the album. Josh Groban is another huge favorite of mine.
Wow! I am so excited! I love Carrie so much and Tony is a legend! :D Carrie can just sing any genre she wanted… I remember her singing “For Once In My Life” with him, Michael and Josh! She did a perfect falsetto!
holy cow! i was expecting that Because of You link to be Kelly Clarkson singing her song Because of You. i was shocked to hear her singing Tony Bennett’s song Because of You. She did great. i hope she’s on the CD too. the others that have been announced will be wonderful as well.