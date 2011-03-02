Exclusive: Two new images from Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Lincoln Lawyer’

I missed a screening last week of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” and based on the surprised word of mouth I’ve heard from the people who went to see it, I should be sorry about that.

Michael Connelly is a great crime writer, and it’s a good sign that he’s been actively involved in the promotion of the film so far. He and Matthew McConaughey both hosted the screening last week, and I would have liked to have spoken with him about how this one came together. He’s one of those guys who should be a bigger commodity for movies than he is, and if this one works, maybe it’ll kick loose the logjam finally.

Devin Faraci seemed shocked to like the film as much as he did. That’s interesting, because Devin tends to reject formula in an almost reflexive way, so I’m guessing this works based on casting. In addition to McConaughey, the cast includes Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, John Leguizamo, William Macy, Bryan Cranston, Shea Whigham, Michael Pena, and Margarita Levieva. That’s a promising line-up, and in Connelly’s fiction, he writes great supporting characters, so hopefully everybody’s got something great to do in the film.

We’ve got a number of new clips for the film loaded into our media player right now, which you can see here, and we’ve also got two new stills that are exclusive to the site. First up is McConaughey as Mick Haller, sitting opposite Ted Minton, played by Josh Lucas:



And then we’ve also got this look at McConaughey with the author, on the set of the film.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out:

The movie opens March 18th in theaters everywhere.