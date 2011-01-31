Exclusive: Tyler Perry’s Madea is the real ‘Black Swan’

No one does movie posters better than Lionsgate and after first giving us a “Godmother” version of their new upcoming Tyler Perry comedy “Madea’s Big Family,” they’ve taken the no nonsense talking grandmother to the dance floor. No, not the club dance floor, Lincoln Center’s ballet stage! Debuting exclusively on HitFix, check out Tyler Perry as Madea who we all know is “The Real Black Swan.”
Darren Aronofsky’s thriller has certainly cemented itself in pop culture, but after seeing this poster we wish it had been Madea who lampooned the movie on “Saturday Night Live” instead of the more predictable Jim Carrey.
Now, there is more than enough time for Madea versions of “True Grit,” “The Social Network” and “The King’s Speech” (“The Queen’s Rant”?) Lionsgate. Don’t disappoint us.
Madea and Perry return in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” April 22. And if you haven’t seen “The Godmother” poster yet its also embedded below for your amusement.
I don’t care if some people think this is racist…because I do not mean it to be….but.. I truly feel sorry for black people if this is the crap that represents them in film. Anything is better than the crap that Tyler Perry puts out on his conveyor belt. If he was the “white voice” of my generation, I would be embarassed.
Not racist. just sad and true. Modern day ‘blacksploitation’
And thats the thing, you dont get it and you dont know. Him and Rickey Smiley have created characters that are a blend of the strong black women in their lives. Maybe you need you visit the deep south and have a taste. My grandmother and grandmother in law have pistols. And if you step out of line, they will get in your face cause they are not scared of the disrespectful or manner lacking. Time out is a joke, you will get your butt whipped.
Rae, seriously… shut the fuck up lol i never comment on almost any websites but what you’ve said is just so embarassing… really though, shut tha fuck up, i know u have freedom of speech but you really souldn’t speak at all
I agree w/u STORMSHADOW. as a black man, he DEFINITELY doesn’t represent me. In the words of a black film maker that I do respect(Spike Lee), this stuff is utter coonery buffoonery! SMFH!!
Rae does not have to “shut the f—- up”. Spike Lee is a divisive piece of trash. Tyler Perry makes good, family oriented movies. People like them. They’re light hearted, and no one walks away feeling like a victim.
No, they walk away feeling like they’re a stereotype.
Tyler Perrys movies dont put black people or our race down. Alot of them open your eyes and are inspirational. You know what they say Laugh to keep from Crying…
Tyler Perry is not only the reason why the caged bird sings. He’s the reason the bird is hoarse.
