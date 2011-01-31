Exclusive: Tyler Perry’s Madea is the real ‘Black Swan’

No one does movie posters better than Lionsgate and after first giving us a “Godmother” version of their new upcoming Tyler Perry comedy “Madea’s Big Family,” they’ve taken the no nonsense talking grandmother to the dance floor.  No, not the club dance floor, Lincoln Center’s ballet stage!  Debuting exclusively on HitFix, check out Tyler Perry as Madea who we all know is “The Real Black Swan.”

Darren Aronofsky’s thriller has certainly cemented itself in pop culture, but after seeing this poster we wish it had been Madea who lampooned the movie on “Saturday Night Live” instead of the more predictable Jim Carrey.

Now, there is more than enough time for Madea versions of “True Grit,” “The Social Network” and “The King’s Speech” (“The Queen’s Rant”?) Lionsgate.  Don’t disappoint us.

Madea and Perry return in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” April 22.  And if you haven’t seen “The Godmother” poster yet its also embedded below for your amusement.
 

