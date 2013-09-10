Exclusive: Watch Phoenix perform ‘Rome’ for Austin City Limits, as new season launches

Famed televised concert series “Austin City Limits” is preparing to launch into its 39th season, and Phoenix fits the bill for this new year of music performances.

The French dance-rock band Phoenix has its ACL premiere during the Oct. 12 episode to air of “ACL,” and we got dibs on an early look at the performance, including this video of “Rome.”

Staged at the ACL Live theater in Texas’ capital, the Phoenix concert was packed into an hour-long show, which will be the second episode of the season. The first airing, on Oct. 5 on PBS, will feature Juanes and Mexican troupe Jesse & Joy. Vampire Weekend, fun., Emeli Sandé, Grizzly Bear, The Lumineers, Emmylou Harris with Rodney Crowell and others are also on tap for this first half of the new season, with the second half to be announced at a later date. Tune in to ACL’s live-stream of fun.’s taping on Sept. 13.

After you listen to “Rome” — culled from the band’s 2010 breakout album “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” — give “Entertainment” a spin, too. Not a coincidence: Phoenix is co-headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

A full airing schedule of “ACL” is below the videos. According to a release, Austin City Limits is the longest-running music series in American television history.

Austin City Limits Web Exclusive: Phoenix “Rome” from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.

Phoenix on Austin City Limits “Entertainment” from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.

October 5 Juanes | Jesse & Joy

October 12 Phoenix

October 19 The Lumineers | Shovels & Rope

October 26 Vampire Weekend | Grizzly Bear

November 2 Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

November 9 Emeli Sandé | Michael Kiwanuka

November 16 fun. | Dawes

November 23 ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2013