Exclusive: Wonder Woman faces the Apokolips in Sensation Comics

“Sensation Comics featuring Wonder Woman” is part of DC Entertainment”s line-up of digital first stories. Living outside the New 52 continuity, Sensation Comics allows authors and audiences alike to explore different aspect of Princess Diana (and Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent in their respective series) that don't necessarily fit into the lore of the current main timeline.

In the most recent arc by Corinna Bechko & Gabriel Hardman, “Dig for Fire,” Diana”s mother Queen Hippolyta has charged the Amazon Princess with infiltrating Apokolips. Her mission? To rescue two of her captured sisters. Of course, breaking into a planet reminiscent of Hell and ruled by a Hades allegory named Darkseid isn”t as easy as it sounds.

After a nearly fatal skirmish with Darkseid”s minions, the Female Furies, can Diana rescue her sisters in time? Or will the fallout from this botched mission drive a wedge been the Princess of the Amazons and Queen Hippolyta?

Below, get an exclusive sneak peek at Wonder Woman”s plan for escape!

“Sensation Comics featuring Wonder Woman #18” will be available for digital download on 12/11 via the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store, Nook Store, iBooks, and iVerse ComicsPLUS.