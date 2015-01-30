Exclusive: Wonder Woman takes center stage on JUSTICE LEAGUE #39 variant

“The Amazo Virus” story arc comes to a haunting conclusion this February in JUSTICE LEAGUE #39. The virus has become airborne, infecting most of Metropolis (and the Justice League) and indiscriminately killing. With Batman incapacitated, it”s up to Superman, Wonder Woman, and Lex Luthor to find a cure before it”s too late.

Harpy got our hands on the exclusive first look at the variant cover for this pivotal issue. A fantastic piece of art by Babs Tarr with Wonder Woman front and center and ready to kick ass.

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

JUSTICE LEAGUE #39 is written by Geoff Johns, with art by Jason Fabok. It”s on store shelves 2/18.