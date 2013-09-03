‘Expendables 3’ Photo: Harrison Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger buddy up on the set

(CBR) Bruce Willis won”t be back for The Expendables 3. Instead, we”ll get Harrison Ford in his place – a worthy trade-up by Sylvester Stallone”s own estimation.

In case the idea of Ford appearing in an Expendables movie is too much for your brain to process without a visual, today”s your lucky day: Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a photo of himself posing with Ford and director Patrick Hughes on the Expendables 3 set, proving the erstwhile Indiana Jones star is very much a part of the action-packed threequel.

Exactly what Ford”s role involves remains unknown, but now we know he shares some screen time with Schwarzenegger – or, at the very least, their production schedules overlapped. Based on the flight suit he”s wearing in the picture, however, perhaps Ford”s character brings some much-needed flight power to the Expendables crew.

Featuring returning players like Stallone and Jason Statham, as well as franchise newcomers Mel Gibson and Wesley Snipes, The Expendables 3 lands in theaters on Aug. 15, 2014.