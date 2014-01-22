Explosive first poster for ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’ is here

01.22.14 5 years ago

Let the Games begin, again.

The first official poster for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (phew!) has arrived via Twitter, and while Jennifer Lawrence and her co-stars are nowhere to be found, the one-sheet’s central image of a fiery mockingjay symbol makes a striking impression nonetheless. Check out the full poster below, then vote in the poll further down to let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film when it hits theaters.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” is slated for release on November 21, 2014.

TAGSmockingjayMockingjay Part 1the hunger gamesThe Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1 posterThe Hunger Games Mockingjay posterThe Hunger Games: MockingjayThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

