Watch a 15-minute ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 sneak peek right now

02.09.14 5 years ago

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 may not be premiering until April 6, but you can get an extended look at the upcoming season now.

“Game of Thrones: Ice and Fire: A Foreshadowing,” a 15-minute behind-the-scenes look at the new batch of episodes featuring clips, cast and crew interviews and more, is now available for streaming on YouTube, and we’ve embedded the video below for your viewing pleasure.

After watching the full clip, let us know whether you’ll be watching “Game of Thrones” Season 4 in the poll further down.

