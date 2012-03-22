Extra-long ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother’ lead CBS finale dates

CBS has announced the air dates for several hit series’ season finales. Viewers can expect a double-dose of some of their favorite shows, including “2 Broke Girls,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Survivor.”



“The Good Wife” will be the first series to wrap up its current season, with the finale airing April 29, while “Amazing Race” junkies will have to put aside an extra hour for the reality show’s finale on May 6.

Kat Denning and Beth Behrs will have a run-in with Martha Stewart on May 7’s “Two Broke Girls” season finale.

“Big Bang Theory” wraps things up for the season on May 10, while Barney and the gang get an extra half-hour to play on the season finale of “How I Met Your Mother,” airing May 14.



Both “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” wraps things up on Tuesday, May 15.

Here’s the full schedule:

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE



SUNDAY, MAY 6

8:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE



MONDAY, MAY 7

8:00-9:00 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS

TUESDAY, MAY 8

10:00-11:00 PM UNFORGETTABLE



WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION

THURSDAY, MAY 10

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

FRIDAY, MAY 11

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS

9:00-10:00 PM CSI: NY

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS



SUNDAY, MAY 13

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR: ONE WORLD

10:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR: ONE WORLD LIVE REUNION SHOW



MONDAY, MAY 14

8:00-9:00 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN

9:30-10:00 PM MIKE & MOLLY

10:00-11:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0



TUESDAY, MAY 15

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

9:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS

THURSDAY, MAY 17

8:30-9:00 PM RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

9:00-10:00 PM PERSON OF INTEREST

10:00-11:00 PM THE MENTALIST