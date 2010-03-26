Extra-long ‘Glee’ return gets a silly running time

FOX’s “Glee” is returning on Tuesday, April 13 with an episode that was just too big too contain.

The network has announced that the musical-comedy’s spring premiere will run from 9:28-10:30 p.m.

Be sure to adjust your DVR accordingly.

Not only is this new episode of “Glee” apparently too action-packed for a mere hour — sometimes only 62 minutes will do — but it’s also too eventful to be contained within FOX’s normal primetime block, which ends at 10 p.m.

To be fair, the episode follows up after the very eventful winter finale and features guest stars Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, so those extra two minutes are probably well-earned.

This is the second time this spring that FOX had run into that hour of primetime usually reserved for ABC and CBS (plus NBC when the network doesn’t decide to pass the 10 p.m. programming buck to Jay Leno for an entire fall). In January, hoping or assuming that the network would get a late afternoon NFL playoff game, FOX scheduled the premiere of “24” and a special launch of “Human Target” to extend into the 10 p.m. hour on a Sunday night. Of course, FOX ended up with the early playoff game that day and the anticipated bump never occurred.

For the “Glee” return, FOX knows that its lead-in is secure. “American Idol” that week will run an unusual 88 minutes. By our count, there should be eight singers performing that night, barring the use of a Judges’ Save. Earlier this month, “Idol” had no trouble at all fitting in eight performances on consecutive semifinals nights, meaning that in order to boost “Glee,” FOX is padding “Idol” with 28 minutes of filler.

Last year’s Top 8 performance week for “American Idol” ran between 8 and 10 minutes into the 9 p.m. hour and gave a big boost to the spring return of “Fringe.”