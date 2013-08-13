‘Elysium’s’ Neill Blomkamp preps ‘Chappie’ as next film

“Elysium” just opened last week, but writer-director Neill Blomkamp is already moving forward on his new film, “Chappie.”
The previously announced comedic sci-fi film — co-written with Blomkamp’s “District 9” collaborator Terri Tatchell — follows an artificially intelligent robot named Chappie who falls into the greedy hands of two low-level gangsters, played by Ninja and Yolandi Visser, the primary members of the South African rap-rave duo Die Antwoord. “Elysium and “District 9” star Sharlto Copley will play the voice of Chappie.
Blomkamp will also produce with Simon Kinberg. Sony Pictures Entertainment and MRC announced today that they’ll co-produce and co-finance the film. Prinicipal photography is scheduled to begin this fall.
“Elysium,” starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, opened to $29.8 million in North America last weekend.
