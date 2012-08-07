Faith Hill and Tim McGraw set for limited engagement in Las Vegas

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw join Garth Brooks, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Celine Dion as the latest artists with Las Vegas residencies.

The married country superstars will start a limited engagement that will span 10 weekends between Dec. 7 and the end of April 2013 at The Venetian. They will perform four shows each weekend. Tickets, which go on sale to their fan clubs Aug. 8 and to the general public Aug. 13, span from $95.50 to $295.50, including all fees.

In a press conference attended by Hitfix and held at the 1,815-seat Venetian Theater, the site of where they will perform, Hill and McGraw stressed that the Soul2Soul show will be unlike anything their fans have seen from them before and very different from the three previous editions of the Soul2Soul outings that last sold out arenas in 2006.

“The Soul2Soul tours that we”ve done have been some of the most memorable experiences for all of us and we”ve really had an amazing time together,” Hill said. “This feels like it”s one of those moments in time. We”re going to create an amazing show and have a great time and then it will be gone…We”ll certainly give the fans what they want, but this affords us the opportunity to be creative in a way that we haven”t been before.”

McGraw, who is on a stadium tour with Kenny Chesney this summer, said that the show will be more integrated than past Soul2Soul concerts for the multiple Grammy winners. “This show is all about us together,” he said. “We”re in the process of building the show now. The production will be very cutting edge…in this intimate setting, there are things we can do that you can”t do in a different show in a different place each night.”

The couple, who married in 1996, displayed an easy-going chemistry together during the announcement. Hill, dressed in a short black dress, asked reporters to tell her if she needed to sit differently to avoid revealing too much leg. “It”s not that kind of show,” she quipped. McGraw quickly replied, “There”s plenty of those in Vegas.”

Hill noted that the Venetian offered the pair a way to play the shows that didn”t disrupt their children”s school schedules. “This was an opportunity we”d never considered,” she said. “The Venetian is so gracious in working around out schedule. That”s the only way I”ll do anything with three daughters.”

Hill added that she has finished her new album for Warner Bros., her first studio album since 2005″s “Fireflies.” No release date has been set. McGraw is recording his first album for Big Machine Records after leaving Curb Records.

Fellow country star Shania Twain is also slated to start a residency in Las Vegas in December at Caesars Palace.