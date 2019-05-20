Marvel Studios

We know that, among other Marvel Studios cinematic properties-turned-TV shows, Disney’s upcoming streaming service is set to debut a new series about Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Precisely what the show is going to be about, or how Captain America’s semi-confusing ending in Avengers: Endgame will affect it, remains to be seen. But one thing is clear — we’re going to get more of the volatile relationship between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes that Captain America: Civil War helped put on the map.

And who knows? Maybe the Winter Soldier will finally get a chance to stop fighting and do something drastically different — like go on a date.

At least, that’s one of many suggestions (or hints) that actor Sebastian Stan let slip at a recent comics convention. According to ComicBook.com, Stan revealed a few minor details about the series, as well as his hopes for what it might entail for his and co-star Anthony Mackie’s characters:

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone… I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

The actor also admitted that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is “gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.” All jokes aside, however, Stan did say that production on the show begins in October. What’s more, ComicBook.com reports that filming will occur in Atlanta, where many of the previous Avengers and Avengers-adjacent movies were filmed.

