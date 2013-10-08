Fall in love with Thumper and his custom kitten walker

10.08.13 5 years ago

This guy is a rescue kitten from Redondo Beach with a rare neurological disorder that affected his ability to use his back legs. So the great folks at People and Cats Together (which is a rescue org. and not a dating site) built him a little kitty walker. Thumper was instantly able to get around, and the walker strengthened his legs so much that he no longer even needs it.

Thumper, you guys, Thumper! I can’t wait to see this inspirational biopic.

(via Daily Mail)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSCATkittenwalker

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP