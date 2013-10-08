Fall in love with Thumper and his custom kitten walker

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This guy is a rescue kitten from Redondo Beach with a rare neurological disorder that affected his ability to use his back legs. So the great folks at People and Cats Together (which is a rescue org. and not a dating site) built him a little kitty walker. Thumper was instantly able to get around, and the walker strengthened his legs so much that he no longer even needs it.

Thumper, you guys, Thumper! I can’t wait to see this inspirational biopic.

