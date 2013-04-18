Watch: Fall Out Boy’s gruesome video for ‘Young Volcanos’

What the heck is going on in the minds of the Fall Out Boy boys? Their new video, “Young Volcanos,” is slightly less nauseating sequel to the video for “The Phoenix.” They both veer dangerously close to torture porn, especially “Phoenix.”

[More after the jump…]

In “Young Volcanos,” the rest of band, having been kidnapped at the end of “Phoenix,” joins Patrick Stump, who”s already been captured and had his hand amputated and undergone further torture.

The four band mates, everyone but Stump is blindfolded, are now together tied up at a gothic banquet table surrounded by their scantily-clad captors with their hotness factor seeming to somehow make the fact that they have kidnapped and tortured the fellows a little more bearable.

Anyway, the ladies drug the band via making them smoke from hookahs and snort from a rainbow-colored collection of bath salts on a tray. They are also force fed various entrails (I”m sure we”ll find out more where that came from in the next part).

There”s nothing in the “Young Volcano” lyrics that remotely relates to the action in the video, unless the band”s captors are acting out the lines, “We will teach you how to make boys next door out of assholes” or the more oblique possibility, extrapolated from the line, “Tonight the foxes hunt the hounds.”

Either way, the video is stomach churning and repellant. It”s apparently part 3 in an 11-part video series for songs from their new album, “Save Rock and Roll.” . Count us out for the rest.

On a much more pleasant note, the band performed current single “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” on Conan O”Brien last night and turned it into an homage to Spinal Tap, complete with guitarist Joe Trohman and bassist Pete Wentz emerging from pods, or trying to, as Wentz gets stuck in his pod after it won”t open. While he”s struggling to break free, Harry Shearer, who, of course, starred in “This Is Spinal Tap,” fills in on bass. There”s even a tiny Stonehenge.