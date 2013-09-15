Fall TV 2013: 15 Most Anticipated New Shows

#Sleepy Hollow
, and 09.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
It’s a tough year for new shows, so we struggled a little bit with this, but by avoiding a “Best…” designation in favor of “Anticipated…” and by expanding to include cable and Hulu and several shows that already premiered overseas, we were able to assemble a list of 15 candidates worth checking out this fall.
The show’s we’re anticipating include some pilots we actually like, some pilots we think have potential to get good or work as counterprogramming and some shows that may be just crazy enough to keep us interested.
Check out our full gallery of 15 Most Anticipated New Shows (including a couple that premiere this week) below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sleepy Hollow
TAGSFall TV 2013MARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDMASTERS OF SEXMost Anticipated New ShowsreignSLEEPY HOLLOWThe Michael J Fox SoxTHE ORIGINALSTROPHY WIFE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP