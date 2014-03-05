16 Family Feud Answers That Caused Steve Harvey To Lose Faith In Humanity

#Family Feud
03.05.14

One of longest running gameshows in America – its been on the air since 1976 – 'Family Feud' is no stranger to bizarre answers to vaguely sexual questions. But it wasn't until the Internet really took off that those of use who can't watch daytime television got in on the fun. And by that time, host Steve Harvey was doling out some priceless facial expressions.

 

#1 – Name something you really can take with you if you have a big enough casket.

Source

Kobragirl knows what's up. It's almost as if the showrunners ask questions they know will get the best/worst reaction from their host.

 

#2 – Name something that follows the word 'pork'.

Source

Well Harvey, you either laugh or you cry. The fifth image documents the exact moment his brains is forced to make this choice.

Steve Harvey took over hosting duties for the long-running gameshow in 2006. Since then the questions asked by the surveyors and the answers given by the contestants have been conspiring since then to rob Harvey of any semblance of sanity and/or decorum. And they've been doing a fantastic job! After the jump, see fourteen more examples of our slow decline into middle school humor.

