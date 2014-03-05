16 Family Feud Answers That Caused Steve Harvey To Lose Faith In Humanity

One of longest running gameshows in America – its been on the air since 1976 – 'Family Feud' is no stranger to bizarre answers to vaguely sexual questions. But it wasn't until the Internet really took off that those of use who can't watch daytime television got in on the fun. And by that time, host Steve Harvey was doling out some priceless facial expressions.

#1 – Name something you really can take with you if you have a big enough casket.

Source

Kobragirl knows what's up. It's almost as if the showrunners ask questions they know will get the best/worst reaction from their host.

#2 – Name something that follows the word 'pork'.

Source

Well Harvey, you either laugh or you cry. The fifth image documents the exact moment his brains is forced to make this choice.

