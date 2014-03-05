16 Family Feud Answers That Caused Steve Harvey To Lose Faith In Humanity

One of longest running gameshows in America – its been on the air since 1976 – 'Family Feud' is no stranger to bizarre answers to vaguely sexual questions. But it wasn't until the Internet really took off that those of use who can't watch daytime television got in on the fun. And by that time, host Steve Harvey was doling out some priceless facial expressions.
#1 – Name something you really can take with you if you have a big enough casket.
Kobragirl knows what's up. It's almost as if the showrunners ask questions they know will get the best/worst reaction from their host.
#2 – Name something that follows the word 'pork'.
Well Harvey, you either laugh or you cry. The fifth image documents the exact moment his brains is forced to make this choice.
Steve Harvey took over hosting duties for the long-running gameshow in 2006. Since then the questions asked by the surveyors and the answers given by the contestants have been conspiring since then to rob Harvey of any semblance of sanity and/or decorum. And they've been doing a fantastic job! After the jump, see fourteen more examples of our slow decline into middle school humor.
One of my all time favorites. “Name something you would take to the beach.” Answer: “Turkey”.
Why would you take a turkey to the beach?
Ummm SHERPEACE, a TURKEY SANDWICH maybe?? Duh! The question was meant to bring an answer like: a beach ball, a blanket, a beach chair, etc.. But the person answered ‘turkey’, as if to bring it for lunch or for a snack. that’s why it was funny. Get it now?
That was a very dumb answer that turned out to be good answers, “name something you stuff”, “name something you take to the beach”, etc
“Cupine”. I am CRYING right now.
No you’re not…and you didn’t just spit coffee all over your monitor either…and you aren’t LITERALLY rolling on the floor laughing either.
I saw that show when it aired and tears were streaming down my face, too. It was hilarious. The woman in the grey dress was soooooo loud. She’s the one who was at the podium, hit the buzzer and said ‘LAWN’- “POKE LAWN” (pork loin. Steve needed a translator.
My favorite one is “Name a yellow fruit.”
“ORANGE!”
My fave is “Name a yellow fruit.”
“ORANGE!”
Oops I spazed out
I used to watch Family Feud regularly until Steve Harvey took over as emcee. Now the Family Feud is a Black vs White contest.
Maybe in you your small ignorant mind!
He’s got a point… I have notice how the blacks get special recognition and you can’t deny that.
I think you’re right. When the score’s almost a runaway win for the white side, and then there’s a break, Steve says something like, “Okay, it’s anybody’s game, we’ll be right back.”
no it ‘s not .it is just that there are more diverse contestants on it now.
Diversity with the host led to diversity with contestants, as well. That’s great! Did you NOT notice how the old Feud shows were 99% white families with a white host? That’s unrealistic and discriminatory when you look at the faces of America. Steve has definitely insisted upon diversity, and families from all backgrounds are represented now. I love it.
People its 2014,It s people that think like you that keeps the race card going.I feel he is Extremely Fair.I am white ,people like you are still are still filling other people’s head with your ignorance.I bet you go to church every Sunday
Deborah I agreed with you right up until you said I bet you go to church every Sunday. You stated that he was racist in his comment and I agree. But then you just made your point invalid by being a hypocrite. Your last comment was prejudice and there is no room for that either. Everyone just get along and make the world better. GEEZ.
no racism in your life, eh?
Rose. I agree with you. but there are still people that want to make racism, go on an on, enough already, I am sick of it. I have more friends that are not the same race as me. and we all get along and pissed at all the racism out there,and i am not going to even say what race I am. or all of you people that are racist will try to say something about this. I think Steve Harvey Makes he show more fun with whoever he has on, the faces he make just kill me.
Steve Harvey IS the reason I watch family feud. My husband and I sit and laugh until it hurts .By the way we are white. Can we just get over the Black and White and just see a person that is absolutely hilarious
I love Steve Harvey! He is the reason that I watch the show. By the way, I am white and I am from Alabama. He pokes fun at blacks and whites, and I have never thought he was a racist!
I think Mr Harvey is great!
I don’t see him being “unfair.” I mean, the answer is either there, or it’s not. What he DOES do is flirt, chat up, and show more interest in the black families. That’s not breaking any rules, but it is rude. He’s prob not a racist full on, but the man has some race issues… let’s not try to act like he doesn’t.
I like turtles.
Blacks are less intelligent than……..
I don’t think Steve is racist, and I don’t think the show is racist, but I have noticed that every time I watch the show, it’s always a black family vs. a white family. I haven’t seen any black families vs. black families, or white vs. white, or any Asians or Native Americans or any other race represented, either. I think it’s rather unfair, and it’s certainly generating a lot of controversy where people are crying “racism” when there isn’t any.
Name an animal with 3 letters in its name. Frog.
Then here come Bob.
Name an animal with 3 letters in its name. Alligator!
cow,pig,dog,cat,
Name an animal with 3 letters in its name. Frog.
Here comes Bob
Name an animal with 3 letters in its name. Alligator!
i guess he can’t count either,lol.cat.dog.pig.cow.
name a State with 4 letters:
Ohio
Utah
Iowa
Mississippi (M, i, s, p)
Hawaii (H, a, w, i)
porcupines do not have a letter K in it.could have said pork chops. pork chop hill, the movie.pork barbecue,yummmy,pork and sauerkraut.
Where’s the “nekkid grandma” clip? That’s the best.
“What is one thing a robber wouldn’t want to see when robbing someone”
Yall better look out If Little Tommy get on,,,,,,,,,,,,,
I want to reply to Deborah’s comment about going to church. At church we are taught to love our brother no matter what color. Racists need to go to church, okaaay?
Sounds like you’re overdue for a major wake up call as to who many of your fellow parishioners are.
I’ve been to churches in the south and their filled with racists. Nothing has changed down there. There are even some up here in Mi. that are like that but the ones in the south way outnumber them.
Suzanne, it’s sad that your experience of the South was so terrible. I’m assuming you weren’t born here, yet you make the statement, ‘nothing has changed.’ How do you know? I was fortunate enough to be born and raised in the South, and I have seen many dramatic changes, some good, some bad. Much like people…both black and white. Also, as a true Southener, I see the varied shades of grey. Color is just that, color, people as individuals each make their distinctive choice on how to view others. I feel that it is a person’s actions that matter, not their color. We are a country of countless races, and who’s winning? I’m not competitive in that way, you win when you treat others, no matter their race, as you would want to be treated. Being Southern taught me that, and if thank God for it!
In general organized religion and churches are the most corrupt violent entities you could ever imagine, in my opinion racists should stay out of churches as those church will only further entrench and validate the hatred a racist is already displaying…..BAN RELIGION it’s dangerous…
Steve Harvey is NOT Racist, He Gave a free wedding to a couple on HIS RANCH and paid for it himself. Get over yourself
Steve Harvey is the best thing on tv today. His regular show and Family Feud are my favorite shows. Almost everyday the feud games cracks me up and on his regular show he shows how much heart he has for everyone! I love him to pieces! And yes I’m white and he’s still the best thing going today!
Damn that Marine is hot!
DAMN that Marine is hot!
DAMN that Marine is hott!!!
frankly, I’m horrified by HIS comments about atheism. He should be ashamed.
On the episode aired tonight, March 25, in the money round, the second question was, name something begins with “hall”, the woman said pass which was number one answer, but Steve Harvey skipped the question and came back to it at the end and she then said “closet” which got her 0. They wound up with 189. If they were going to use a question where the answer was pass she should have been given credit when she said it.
Name one of the seven dwarfs that is like your wife in bed… LOL. On national tv. Haha. I wonder if they had to get another question. And to some of the other posts… some people’s skins are different colors… get over it. Sheesh.
Has anyone ever heard him make the comment that “yes he voted for Obama cause he is black”. Not because he would make a good president “ROFLMAO” just because he was black.
A word that start with the letter “Q”… Cute
The show is NOT biased toward the Black families. The polls are most likely asked of White America. Its very evident by the answers.
… Said a very racist poster.
I like Steve Harvey and use to watch the Family Feud all the time but I refuse to watch it now because the questions and answers are too raunchy and disgusting. Its the producers fault. Too bad. It use to be a good show.
I agree.. My granddaughter enjoy watching..but sometimes I’m ashamed of the answers and don’t think they are appropriate for her to hear.
they need to clean up the questions and make sure the contestants dont make it worse with their dirty miinded answers
The USA is about 24% colored so, blacks are over represented on the show. It is the shows right to have whatever race on the show, black or white, but I will not buy the sponsors products until they get it corrected.
13 %
So you had no problem when it was 88% white? Did you buy sponsors products then?
@Allen…the only type of people that use the word “Colored” when referring to a group of people are racists dumbshits like you!!!!!!
What color is the 24% that you state are “colored”
Here’s one….. Obama.. lameass.
YOU are the LAME *SS!
my favorite is when he asked which on of the seven dwarfs described their wives in bed and they were like fuck that that is a set up
he can be pretty funny but most of the time I’m just sitting her saying, “would you shut the hell up and get on with the show”. That’s why I don’t watch it much since Steve has been on. Kinda the same with a radio station, which I have, internet that is. The DJ talks to much unless he’s got something really really interesting to say and people get restless. STeve with all his expressions, and blah blah blah just annoy me to no end when he drags it out.
So, who’s making you watch?
The questions and answers (the audience response) have become obscene and vulgar. Used to be able to watch it with my kids, can’t anymore.
I watch the reruns of Family Feud with the previous hosts, but when a show with Steve Harvey as host comes on I change the channel. He is ugly, not even remotely funny and his facial expressions gross me out. Yuk.
Ugly? You’re definitely a WHITE woman and therefore, have no clue what an attractive Black man looks like! LOL
Black or white, Steve Harvey is the best host of this game I have ever seen. I have noticed blacks are often pitted against whites, but so what. It is still funny and with Steve at the helm it becomes very entertaining to watch.
hello. i be white, and i love Steve Harvey, he tells it like it is and if you don’t like him , don’t watch tv show, i would love to be on his show Family Fued, but at home you get them right ,but your nerves would take over if you were on the stage,,,hope he is on for 20 more years,,,,,,,Janell
watch the show for what it is, laughter and being funny, hell with the black and white she it
One of my favorite answers was when Richard Dawson was host. In the bonus round, he asked a woman, In what month of pregnancy does a woman start to show. Her answer: September! They literally had to stop the show because Dawson was laughing so hard.
hit the gavel, stop judging. People are people, “Godzilla” is making yet another come back. Thanks Mr. Harvey for doing what it took many years to accomplish. I enjoy the Southern parts of our Country. Its much warmer…..
I would like Kick Steve Harvey, Black ass in I hate his mouth. He need to be FIRED.
I have been watching this show since Richard Dawson was the host and I am disgusted with all the sexual answers. I am not a prude but some answers are really gross!
something about nothing, damn its a game show ….
PERSONALLY I REALLY ENJOY THE SHOW SO WHY NOT JUST SET BACK AND ENLOY THE PROGRAM AS STEVE HARVEY DOES A FANTASTIC JOB.
IF PEOPLE WOULD DO LIKE MY MOM ALWAYS SAID SWEEP UP AROUND YOUR ON FRONT DOOR FIRST THEN THE WORLD WOULD BE A MUCH BETTER PLACE.
IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHAT THAT MEANS IT MEANS CLEAN UP YOUR ON MESS BEFORE YOU GET INTO SOMEONE ELSES.
I’AM AN AMERICAM BY BIRTH AND SOUTHERN BY THE GRACE OF GOD.
DO UNTO OTHERS AS YOU WOULD HAVE THEM DO UNTO YOU.
ANDY
I agree with Patterson, BAN RELIGION from America…anyways, I find the show has taken a turn for the better, not only is it a game show but it is now a comedy game show…Mr. Harvey is funny and so are the contestants while sexual passions are gone in the pass of throwing a kiss and being a Playboy icon. KEEP THE SHOW CURRENT AND FUN WITH STEVE HARVEY!
I only see one race on this planet. That’s the Human Race.
You are so correct, we are of the human race, and nothing else! Sub category is we are all Americans and we all hope ISYS rot in the pits of HELL! That is who we are.
The show’s writers are losing their creativity. The questions are blatantly sexual and usually are about body parts and the like. It is difficult to watch with “the family” without having a lot of explaining to do with the youngsters. Because the writing has taken this turn with Steve Harvey as host, it appears that his presence is causal and not coincidental. I don’t think this is fair to him.
Richard Dawson was the best host, hands down.
I have just recently began to watch “Family Feud”, I can tell you, I was not a very big fan of the late Richard Dawson french kissing a great number of female contestant, and the sexual inuendo that accompanied the answers at the time turned me off to it, then again, I was 11 yr old when that show first came on the air, I love Steve Harvey, he is one of the funniest, if not the funniest one of the male commediants, I appreciate the fact the he is a born-again Christian and I think he needs to take a chill pill from time to time since he is known for throwing tremendous temper tantrums when things just don’t go his way.
I prefer him to any of the past gameshow hosts like Louie Anderson, Richard “AL”Carn, or John O’Hurley and Ray Combs
If you don’t like Steve Harvey as host, don’t watch. Problem solved. When Drew Carey took over the Price Is Right, I stopped watching. Problem solved.
what i dont get…..and cant believe noone else brought up….is that “luna-Tic” said….
“Upine”
Steve fucked it up big time.
he did not say Cupine.
and obviously its a big difference bc “Upine” is hilarious and Cupine makes no sense.
Watch it again.
as we have over and over.
it is 1000 % obvious he said “Upine”….he’s a rapper….so he thought it was funny and clever (u can tell by his facial expressions) to say Porc – Upine”….and it was funny.
extremely hilarious actually.
But Pork – Cupne is not as funny.
with the repeating “K sound….once ending pork and once starting Cupine.
its redundandt and unnecessary and not that funny.
But Will Brown is a rapper…aka LunaTic…..and he nailed it man….
name something that follows the word Pork….
“upine”
brilliant.
Reaaly cant believe how bad Steve fucked it up calling it Cupine instead of Upine
also cant believe in all the time since that none of his staff has caught it and he kept making the mistake.
steves done interviews and talked about the Browns and the pork thing….and hes even included it in his stand up routine….
and he gets it wrong each time.
LunaTic never said Cupine….he said Upine….
huge difference
other than that hes pretty funny Steve,,,,,but he does take things too far sometimes….which ruins the joke.
the funniest one I saw was when they asked a contestant for a vegetable that you stuff when cooking and someone answered a ” pea ”
Richard Dawson and Steve Harvey… my fav FF hosts!
Why don’t you hAve anything other than black or white people on the show. .? It would be interesting to see Mexican and Asians …or other cultures. . VERY interesting to see people of other mindsets!
Steve,
I am watching your show on 9/11/14 where the woman said, “people bury placentas” in the backyard. You asked what doctor would ask, do you want this to bury in your backyard…. Well, I worked for three doctors at one point and one was an OBGYN… he regularly took placentas from the hospital to bury in his backyard. He had the most beautiful roses you could immagine…. so the lady was not way off track….
BWW
Anyone ever notice how Steve strips the good looking women down when they walk away from the podium he’s a player he’s always going to be a player. And he has a bad habit of making fun of people who aren’t quite as bright as he thinks they should be black or white. And you can tell he has a temper so I believe he roughed up his kids when they were growing up, especially his son Winton as the article said years ago
I’m Mercy brown by name I have a few testimony to share with you all about myself, I was in a relationship with this guy and for 3years and we were about getting married when we both have misunderstanding with each other and he ask me for a divorce and we both agreed and after 4months I head that he was having an affair with one of my closest friend and I was very upset and worried so a friend of my advice me and told me if I still love my ex and if I really want to have him back so I told her yes, and she ask me to contact Dr. Madurai the spell caster and I did although I never believe on spell so he gave me something when he was casting the spell and ask me to say my wishes on it and after the casting of the spell a receive a phone call from my ex and was ask me at which I did and now we are back together again I’m so happy and I wish not to ever have this mistake again in my life. I will also advice anyone with this kind of issue to contact him for help he is really nice on phone and always there to answer you question giving you the good advice that you need. his email is maduraitemple@yahoo.com