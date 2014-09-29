“Family Guy,” “The Simpsons” and “Once Upon a Time” return to bigger ratings

In fact, “Family Guy”s” crossover with “The Simpsons” ranked as the no. 1 program in the demo. Meanwhile, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” matched last year”s premiere while “Resurrection” was down 42%.

Jon Hamm's next TV role: A British “Black Mirror” Christmas special

The “Mad Men” star will join “Game of Thrones” alum Oona Chaplin in “three interwoven stories of Yuletide techno-paranoia” for UK”s Channel 4.

“The Simpsons” had its most bizarre couch gag yet

Oscar-nominated independent animator Don Hertzfeldt tried to imagine what “The Simpsons” would look like in Season 800.

Amazon sets Season 2 premiere of “Alpha House”

The political comedy returns Oct. 24.

Kal Penn to serve as a political correspondent for Fusion

The CBS “Battle Creek” star, who once worked in the Obama White House, will contribute to Fusion”s “Midterm Mayhem: The Ultimate Political Smackdown.”

Rappers Kid Cudi and Method Man to guest on “Scorpion”

Kid Cudi will play a musical prodigy while Method Man will play a hard-core hip-hop manager.

Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell to have a chat on stage in New Jersey

“The Daily Show” alums will talk to each other as part of the Montclair Film Festival.

President Obama”s top advisor Valerie Jarrett made a cameo on “The Good Wife”

She played herself in several scenes trying to convince Alicia Florrick to run for state”s attorney.

“The Blacklist”s” Megan Boone calls out Al Roker for calling her “Megan Brooke”

Roker made the mistake at last year”s Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Boone noted that he got her co-star “Diego Klattenhoff's name perfectly!” Said Roker: “I practiced 'Klattenhoff'! I figured I had 'Boone' down!”

Watch Chelsea Handler”s Netflix standup comedy trailer

“Uganda Be Kidding Me Live” premieres Oct. 10.

Ryan Murphy”s 1st high school series “Popular” premiered 15 years ago today

Starring Leslie Bibb, Christopher Gorham, Carly Pope and Sara Rue, the WB series about high school cliques lasted for two seasons.

Michael Strahan: I”m going to be in “Magic Mike XXL”

Strahan announced the news on “Live!,” where he once showed off his stripper moves.

“South Park”s” next episode: “Gluten Free Ebola”

On Wednesday, South Park will become the 1st town in America to go gluten free.

“The Sopranos” alum Federico Castelluccio has discovered a rare 17th-century painting that”s worth millions

Castelluccio spent about $140,000 on the Guercino painting that was produced between 1632 and 1634.