‘Family Guy’s’ Seth MacFarlane planning big screen western comedy

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane will follow up his surprise hit film debut “Ted” with an unlikely excursion into genre territory.
The writer-director is planning to bring the western comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West” to life for 2013.
He will co-write the “Blazing Saddles”-inspired film with his “Ted” co-writers Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild. MacFarlane is planning to star and direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Although the plot has yet to be revealed, the comedy will feature a romantic female lead and will point out the many constant dangers of frontier life in the late nineteenth century (hence the title).
“A Million Ways” is shooting for a release sometime in the summer of 2013.
MacFarlane will soon be seen hosting the upcoming Academy Awards in February. “Ted,” which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, grossed over $500 million worldwide.
How would summer 2013 be even remotely possible?
Shoot December to February, post from March to April, music from February to May, pickups in late April. Finishing touches in June and July, testing in July, maybe one day of reshoots in July, release in mid August. Woody Allen does one film a year, with six months off each year, contrary to the position a number of directors take making a film (when you have the most successful R-Rated comedy of the year and a $1billion overall deal with 20th Century Fox) isn’t that hard. In addition he has a writing team that have been with him for a decade, reducing the workload a little.