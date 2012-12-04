‘Family Guy’s’ Seth MacFarlane planning big screen western comedy

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane will follow up his surprise hit film debut “Ted” with an unlikely excursion into genre territory.

The writer-director is planning to bring the western comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West” to life for 2013.

He will co-write the “Blazing Saddles”-inspired film with his “Ted” co-writers Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild. MacFarlane is planning to star and direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the plot has yet to be revealed, the comedy will feature a romantic female lead and will point out the many constant dangers of frontier life in the late nineteenth century (hence the title).

“A Million Ways” is shooting for a release sometime in the summer of 2013.

MacFarlane will soon be seen hosting the upcoming Academy Awards in February. “Ted,” which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, grossed over $500 million worldwide.