Fan reaction to new ‘Ghostbusters’ will make you lose AND gain faith in humanity

01.28.15

Yesterday, news broke that Paul Feig was indeed going to remake “Ghostbusters” with an all-female cast. The lucky ladies are Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon.

The Internet promptly lost it. Well, a specific portion of the Internet.

Now, you COULD argue the merits of remaking “Ghostbusters” at all. Why not just create a new supernatural comedy and let sleeping franchises lie? But that”s not the dialogue the chuckleheads in the “#Ghostbusters women” Twitter search are having. They”re focused on the blasphemy of letting people with vaginas bust ghosts…because everyone knows you can”t cross the streams if you have to sit down to pee.

Do yourself and favor and don”t go looking through the backlog, but allow this image to give you a glimpse into the mind of a “Ghostbusters” gender purist.

Luckily, for every regressive screaming into the abyss about the dangers of letting women have the vote star in ensemble comedies, there were voices of reason to drown out the din.

Look, “Ghostbusters” might be amazing. It might be awful. But despite the protests of a vocal minority, the quality of the film will have exactly zero relation to the reproductive organs of the starring cast.

