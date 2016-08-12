Fandemonium: ‘The Night Of’ mid-season check-in (with SPOILERS)

08.12.16

I've been faithfully reviewing each episode of HBO's outstanding The Night Of throughout the summer, but sometimes it's nice to take a step back from the episodic trees and survey the seasonal forest, which I got a chance to do earlier this week while visiting HitFix's LA studio.

Embedded below is me and new Fandemonium host Miri Jedeikin discussing our feelings about the season to date, and speculating on what we might see – and hope to see – in the concluding chapters.

On the whole, how's everyone feeling about The Night Of with only three episodes to go?

