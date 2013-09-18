Fans petition for Gwar to replace Bruno Mars at Super Bowl halftime

You may think Bruno Mars and Nickelback have nothing in common, but you”d be wrong. Remember two years ago when Nickelback haters started a petition to protest the Canadian band performing during halftime at the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit in 2011?
A new petition has started asking the NFL to replace Super Bowl XLVIV halftime performer Bruno Mars with heavy metal shock rockers Gwar, who perform in horror film/sci fi costumes and have more than a little fondness for graphic, over-the-top performances. More than 18,000 people have signed the petition, according to NME.
The idea is a hilarious one and maybe Mars can work up a rendition of “Gorilla” that would feature Gwar. “We don”t want another year of sitting around talking through a muted, boring NFL Super Bowl halftime show,” wrote campaign founder Jeff Cantrell, who started the petition on change.org. “We want something different. We want a real spectacle that only Gwar can provide. Doesn’t the NFL want more viewers? Don”t advertisers want more people paying attention? This way everyone wins.” If pearl-clutching Super Bowl watchers still haven’t gotten over Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction,” imagine the fun they’d have with Gwar’s cartoonish gory antics?
The Super Bowl takes place Feb. 2, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Maybe Mars can respond as Nickelback did with the help of comedian Paul Scheer and Funny Or Die with a similar clip. In the meantime, here’s a little Gwar to get you going this Wednesday. Unlike Mars, Nickelback protesters didn’t have specific act in mind to replace them, although local heroes such as Bob Seger and Kid Rock were suggested, they just wanted Nickelback out.
OH PLEASE! As if…Gwar? Get over it haters…and Bruno Mars better not ruin his performance with a cameo by some no-name sci-fi dork band.
Kate if you could go ahead and fuck yourself, it would do the rest of the world an amazing favor. Besides, this dumb ass website got the date wrong. The petition is for 2015.
bruno mars is my favorite singer of all time. STOP HATIN. P.S WHO TH F**K IS GWAR.
is this a joke?
Some people just dont know real talent wtf is gawr
GWAR is obviously a funny but really disgustful pick and will turn millions of viewer to turn off the TV. PLus no one knows them anyway except for some death metal people/fans who started the petition.
Bruno Mars has millions of fans not just in AMerica but worldwide, Just so you know… Bruno is the PERfect choice. ME & my husband (who is a bigger fan than me) Saw him 2x live in concert & we can’t believe how he pumps up the Music Live… Try YOUtubing his live performance- He’s AMAZED BALLS!
Firstly, I highly doubt that none of you bitching and moaning ‘i love pop music bullshit’ ass-hat’s have ever even heard if the great GWAR. Secondly if you’d had you would know tjat tjey have completly replaced KISS as the new kings of theatrical shock-rock and have inspired a whole new generation consisting of millions of fans as well try looking up THEIR live videos where they dont preform filatio on fans just to keep them. Lastley, as an obvious metalhad, EVEY YEAR for the super bowel rockers such as myself become increadingly disapointed wit h the NFL’s pick with the halftime ‘artist’ causing us all to turn it off. Now think about this. Think of how fast the tickets would sell out if the living legends were to play?? It would be a record I’m sure. ROCK AND ROLL. &LONG LIVE GWAR!
And Bruno might be the next Las Vegas Strip resident right after Britney Spears?! What?! Superbowl halftime performer and his 2nd album is not even a year old!?!! Again, what?!?!!! All these while only being technically in the biz for 3 years!!! Take that jealous haters!!!! Haha!!!
And Bruno might be the next Las Vegas Strip resident after Britney Spears?! What?! Superbowl halftime performer and his 2nd album is not even a year old! Again, what?! Take that jealous haters!!! Haha!!! You go Bruno!!!
Who the HELL Is gwar??? Bruno Mars will blow you away!!
Gwar who? Bruno mars is famous everywhere.. Jealous haters.
i agree…Gwar? i don’t pay attention to these cra cras, but sometimes they just ask for it…let’s not even talk about how much more amazing BM is than most artists today, let alone this group. We won’t have to worry about a cameo. What caught my attention was all the masks and costumes. What the hell must that smell like? Ugh. And I ain’t even lol…
Oh let me think. GWAR was around when BRUNO Mars was a year before being born.
I not saying that this gwar is bad cuz I never hear it but the people tht chose the half time performance obbiesly knows what is gonna sale more and what people want to see that’s why they chosed it. Plus bruno mars can make you dance all day everyday
Wthell?? Don’t tell me there going to appear like that now people are really going to think that the illuminating is coming to life Lmao AND Bruno puts on a fabulous show
you can’t please everyone get over it
what the hell please don’t tell me there going to come out like that!!!?! now people are really going to think this was illuminati type of thing AND c’mon now Bruno puts out a fabulous show you can’t please everyone get over it!
GWAR IS BORING , GET OVER IT ,,,, BRUNO MARS IS THE BEST !!! AND YOU ALL KNOW THAT , CHECK OUT HIS LIVE CONCERTS AND YOU WILL EAT YOUR WORDS BUNCH OF IDIOTS
They should consider NINE INCH NAILS, at least we have heard of them..
Consider NINE INCH NAILS….
Write a comment…GWAR looks like a band for anxsty teenagers…NINE INCH NAILS would be better
So let me get this straight, You want a band noone knows about to replace someone we don’t reeeally care about.. thats ridiculous. If you wanna replace him with the Boss.. thats the only person actually worth even mentioning as a replacement