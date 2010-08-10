Source: Fantasia’s new album won’t be delayed by ‘medical overdose,’

“American Idol” contestant and reality show star Fantasia is in the hospital following a medical overdose. TMZ first reported the overdose, which the site says Fantasia”s rep has confirmed.

The incident occurs while Fantasia is promoting her third studio album, “Back to Me,” which is slated to come out two weeks from today, on Aug. 24.  The set, which includes the lovely hit “Bittersweet,” includes guest appearances on Cee-Lo Green, Ne-Yo, Jim Jonsin, Claude Kelly and Rico Love.

A spokeperson for Fantasia confirms that the album will come out as scheduled. A local TV station in Charlotte, N.C., near where Fantasia lives is reporting that the overdoes was not life threatening.

More news as we know it, but we wish Fantasia a speedy recovery.

 

