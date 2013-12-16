Fantastic Batman graffiti art discoverd in abandoned building

(CBR) A Redditor and his girlfriend did a bit of “urban exploring” in an abandoned building in Ronse, Belgium, only to discover a treasure trove of incredible Batman graffiti in several styles – all by one artist, Pete One.

There are murals in the obligatory Bruce Timm animated style, a couple of pieces based on Brian Bolland”s Joker from The Killing Joke, and even a slightly out of place Bane from “The Dark Knight” Rises. But my favorite is the recreation of Jock”s already-iconic cover for “Detective Comics” #880.

(via GeekTyrant, io9.com)