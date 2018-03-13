Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is an intriguing attempt to do something different with the world of Harry Potter. Set at the beginning of the 20th century, the film series — which debuted in 2016 with a film simply titled Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them — explores the intrigues of the wizarding world as Muggle society shifts and technology rises. And now it’s off to Paris in the sequel, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

When we last left Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), he’d fixed up Roaring Twenties New York after destroying it with a bunch of colorful monsters and discovered the evil wizard Grindelwald and all was right with the world. But nothing in the wizarding world is stable for very long, and for his visit to Paris, it turns out Newt will need a little help from one Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law.)

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is not exactly having an easy time of it with the sequel. Fans are annoyed that Dumbledore won’t be out of the closet and the domestic abuse allegations against co-star Johnny Depp, not to mention J.K. Rowling’s reaction to them, have weighed on fans as well. On the other hand, Harry Potter still has legions of dedicated fans, years after the last novel was published and the last movie hit theaters. We’ll see just how much the crimes of Grindelwald really matter November 16th.