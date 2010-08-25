Fantastic Fest 2010 will bury you while you watch ‘Buried’

A few weeks ago, I went to the opening night of this year’s Rolling Roadshow tour, and it was lovely to sit out under the flight path of planes landing at LAX watching “Jackie Brown.” I wish I’d had the time to follow the entire tour around. If I could have taken my wife to see the “Rocky” trilogy on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, it would have been one of the defining movie moments of her life.

That’s what the Alamo Drafthouse and the Rolling Roadshow have always been about… creating those amazing movie memories for people. With Fantastic Fest coming at the end of September, I can only imagine what sort of trouble the Drafthouse is planning for audiences, and with today’s press release, it’s obvious that they’re already gearing up for an amazing experience for four lucky filmgoers.

Here’s what they’re planning:

“Fantastic Fest will host a Gala Screening of Buried at The Paramount Theatre on Thursday, September 23, with Ryan Reynolds and director Rodrigo Cortés in attendance, as part of their opening night programming of the festival.

Buried, which Lionsgate will release in select theaters on September 24th and wide on October 8th, stars Reynolds as a truck driver and family man who wakes up six feet underground with no idea of who put him there or why. Buried with only a cell phone and a lighter, his contact with the outside world and ability to piece together clues that could help him discover his location are maddeningly limited.

“Buried is the most unique and compelling thriller I have seen in years. The festival is honored to screen what we feel is going to be the ‘buzz” film of the season,” said Fantastic Fest co-founder Tim League.

In celebration of the much buzzed about film, Fantastic Fest will also present the film as part of their “Rolling Roadshow” screening series the weekend prior to the opening of the festival. The unprecedented “Rolling Roadshow of One” goes beyond the bounds of sanity by enlisting four souls to view the entire film while buried! The Rolling Roadshow is the Alamo Drafthouse”s nationwide tour of famous movies in famous places. Previous screenings have included Close Encounters of the Third Kind at Devil”s Tower in Wyoming, Escape from Alcatraz on Alcatraz Island and more recently The Blues Brothers at Old Joliet Prison.

“The Rolling Roadshow is all about finding that unique film viewing experience with the perfect combination of movie and setting. It”s traditionally been a communal experience of seeing a film outdoors with hundreds of people. But for this event, we”re putting an even cooler twist on the concept, because some movies are perfect for seeing while buried,” said Fantastic Fest co-founder Tim League.

Fantastic Fest has scoured the globe for the very best in action, horror, science fiction, fantasy to the truly bizarre in contemporary cinema for your viewing pleasure. Look for more announcements in the weeks to come, including information on our gala events, parties and AMD Next Wave filmmakers in attendance.

Fantastic Fest is the film festival with the boring parts cut out. Miss this one and your regrets will agonize you for years to come. You have been warned.

Buried is a Versus Entertainment production in association with The Safran Company and Dark Trick Films, a Rodrigo Cortés film.

Buried official site . For more information on the film, visit the

For photos of the announced films, visit the Fantastic Fest press site

For the latest developments visit the Fantastic Fest Facebook Twitter .”

Okay… so did you catch that?

They’re going to BURY FOUR PEOPLE and let them watch the entire film from that vantage point.



I’m not sure how that works, but that sounds awesome. You can RSVP to be one of the four people (they’ll be chosen at random) at the event’s Facebook page . I would love to see how this one’s going to play out, and maybe you’ll be one of the lucky four.

