‘Fantastic Four’ reboot gets a 2015 release date

2015 is shaping up to be the ultimate year of the superhero.

Not only will Marvel’s “The Avengers 2,” Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man” and Warner Bros. and DC’s “Justice League” battle it out for box office bucks, but Fox’s “The Fantastic Four” reboot now has a release date for the same year.

While those other heavy-hitters won’t land in theaters until summer, “Fantastic” will avoid the main battle by opening earlier. It’s tentatively scheduled for March 6, 2015, as tweeted by Exhibitor Relations.

“Chronicle” director Josh Trank is attached to helm the film from a script by newcomer Jeremy Slater.

Fox made two “Fantastic” films, in 2005 and 2007, both starring Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Michael Chiklis as Thing, and future “Captain America” Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. The two films grossed a combined $600 million worldwide.

While plot details of the new version are being kept under wraps, don’t be surprised if the superhero quartet face Dr. Doom (played by Julian McMahon in the earlier films) once again.

Other tentpole films planned for 2015 include “Star Wars: Episode VII” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2.”