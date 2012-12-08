‘Fantastic Four’ reboot gets a 2015 release date

#Wonder Woman #Fantastic Four #Justice League #Superman #DC Comics #Batman
12.08.12 6 years ago

2015 is shaping up to be the ultimate year of the superhero.

Not only will Marvel’s “The Avengers 2,” Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man” and Warner Bros. and DC’s “Justice League” battle it out for box office bucks, but Fox’s “The Fantastic Four” reboot now has a release date for the same year.

While those other heavy-hitters won’t land in theaters until summer, “Fantastic” will avoid the main battle by opening earlier. It’s tentatively scheduled for March 6, 2015, as tweeted by Exhibitor Relations.

“Chronicle” director Josh Trank is attached to helm the film from a script by newcomer Jeremy Slater.

Fox made two “Fantastic” films, in 2005 and 2007, both starring Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Michael Chiklis as Thing, and future “Captain America” Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. The two films grossed a combined $600 million worldwide.

While plot details of the new version are being kept under wraps, don’t be surprised if the superhero quartet face Dr. Doom (played by Julian McMahon in the earlier films) once again. 

Other tentpole films planned for 2015 include “Star Wars: Episode VII” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#Fantastic Four#Justice League#Superman#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanDC COMICSfantastic fourHuman TorchJustice LeagueMarvel ComicsMr. FantasticReed RichardssupermanThe Avengers 2ThingWarner Bros.Wonder Woman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP