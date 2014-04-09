‘Fantastic Four’ Star Kate Mara Trusts ‘Josh Trank’s Vision’ For Reboot

(CBR) For a film that”s expected to begin principal photography in the next few weeks, not much is known about director Josh Trank”s “Fantastic Four” reboot. Heck, Fox hasn”t even officially announced the cast, although actors Miles Teller, Jamie Bell, Michael B. Jordan and Kate Mara have spoken about their roles.

Not that they know much about the project, either. Speaking with IGN, Mara acknowledged she doesn”t know “very much” about the reboot, “which is weird, but true.”

“All I know is it”s going to be a very different take in the film, probably [more] than people expect,” she said. “I”m not really familiar with the comic books very much. I”ve read a few of them since I got the part. I think we”re making a very grounded version of a superhero film. I trust Josh Trank”s vision.”

Mara added another interesting detail: She”s not sure that she”ll be wearing any sort of costume as Sue Storm.

“I don”t even know that there is a suit,” she said. “People keep saying that to me, but I don”t even know if there is a suit. As of now, I haven”t tried on a suit.”

“Fantastic Four” hits theaters on June 19, 2015.