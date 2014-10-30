Fantastic Four, X-Men, other Marvel comics to include Jack Kirby creator credit

(CBR) Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed a new entry to the credits pages of several Marvel comics released this week: a line acknowledging the contribution of Jack Kirby.

All-New X-Men #33, Fantastic Four #12, Inhuman #7 and Wolverine and the X-Men #11 include the phrase “Created By Stan Lee and Jack Kirby,” while Death of Wolverine: Deadpool & Captain America #1 states, “Captain America Created By Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.”

Added with no fanfare, the credits follow a settlement agreement announced last month, ending the five-year-old fight between Marvel and Kirby”s children over the copyrights to 45 characters created or co-created by their father – among them, the Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Neither side has commented publicly on their agreement beyond the joint statement, issued even as the U.S. Supreme Court was expected to decide whether it would consider an appeal by the Kirby heirs: “Marvel and the family of Jack Kirby have amicably resolved their legal disputes, and are looking forward to advancing their shared goal of honoring Mr. Kirby”s significant role in Marvel”s history.”

A “created by” credit can certainly be viewed as a step toward “honoring Mr. Kirby”s significant role in Marvel”s history.” ROBOT 6 contacted Marvel to find out what other titles will include the acknowledgement; we”ll update when we receive a reply.

Last year, DC Comics similarly began including “By Special Arrangement With the Jerry Siegel Family” in the credits of any title featuring Superman, a stipulation of the long-disputed 2001 agreement between the publisher and the writer”s heirs (also, Superboy is now “Created By Jerry Siegel” while Supergirl is “Based on Characters Created By Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster”).

Fantastic Four #12

All-New X-Men #33

Death of Wolverine: Deadpool & Captain America #1

Inhuman #7