Far East Movement and Taylor Swift make strides on the Billboard Hot 100

The Far* East Movement doesn”t move at all this week as it marks its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like a G6.” The tune, featuring Cataracs and the Dev, also returns to No. 1 on the Hot Digital Songs chart.
And Taylor Swift just keeps setting records on the chart. “Mean,” from “Spean Now,” debuts at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it three weeks in a row that Swifty has claimed Hot Shot Debut honors. No one else has ever done that before (it will be interesting to see if we see more superstars deploying her set up of releasing one track a week to iTunes a few weeks before that album”s release).
Other sparkling debuts include Willow Smith who whips her way to N0. 78 with her first single, “Whip My Hair.” Billboard notes that she is the second offspring of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to hit the Hot 100 this year as Willow”s big brother Jaden peaked at No. 33 this summer with his duet with Justin Bieber on “Never Say Never. “
Look for Katy Perry to bring her third single from “Teenage Dream” to the Hot 100 next week, as “Firework” bows at No. 29 on Billboard”s Mainstream Top 40 chart.
Finally, while we”re certain that Cee Lo”s “F*** You” may top many critic”s polls for the hot single of the year, climbing to No. 17 was the best the song (and its clean version, “Forget You”) could muster on the Hot 100.
