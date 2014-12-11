‘Fargo’ and ‘True Detective’ lead Golden Globe TV noms; ‘The Affair,’ ‘Transparent,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’ score nods

“Jane the Virgin” and its star Gina Rodriguez scored nominations, marking “the first Globe mentions for the CW since its debut in 2006,” according to Variety. Amazon”s “Transparent” also was nominated along with Jeffrey Tambor. Showtime”s “The Affair” and its two leads, Ruth Wilson and Dominic West, were nominated. Clive Owen of “The Knick” earned a nomination, and so did HBO's “Silicon Valley.” PLUS: THE SNUBBED: Lisa Kudrow, “The Americans,” “Modern Family, “The Walking Dead,” “Mad Men” and Jon Hamm, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

