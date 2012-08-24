Fashion Fix: On the red carpet, summer looks aren’t so hot

08.24.12 6 years ago

It’s hot, celebs are tired, and at this late stage of summer most of the movies dribbling into theaters have no expectation of being blockbusters. That must be why we’re not seeing much to get excited about. Of course, as usual there are some notable missteps, but hey, any publicity is good publicity, right? Even if that publicity revolves around your inability to comb your hair. Here’s a look at what Ashley Greene, Isla Fisher, Kirsten Dunst, Dania Ramirez, Liberty Ross and others wore on the red carpet. 

TAGSALI LARTERALY RAISMANASHLEY GREENEDania RamirezFashion Fixisla fisherKirsten DunstLiberty RossLIZZY CAPLAN

