So, the Toronto International Film Festival gave stars yet another reason to trot the red carpet after Telluride, and as usual, looks ranged from great to borderline embarrassing. While some stars clung to their bright summer best, others buried themselves in basic (and not so basic) black. Meanwhile, that darn one-shouldered silhouette shows no signs of going away anytime soon (somewhere, a warehouse full of single sleeves will be discovered one day). Here’s a look at what was worn, for better or for worse, at TIFF.
Fashion Fix: Stars dress up, down and sideways at TIFF
Liane Bonin Starr 09.15.12 6 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With