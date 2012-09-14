Fashion Fix: Stars dress up, down and sideways at TIFF

09.15.12

So, the Toronto International Film Festival gave stars yet another reason to trot the red carpet after Telluride, and as usual, looks ranged from great to borderline embarrassing. While some stars clung to their bright summer best, others buried themselves in basic (and not so basic) black. Meanwhile, that darn one-shouldered silhouette shows no signs of going away anytime soon (somewhere, a warehouse full of single sleeves will be discovered one day). Here’s a look at what was worn, for better or for worse, at TIFF. 

