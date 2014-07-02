‘Fast and Furious 7’ is coming to theaters a little sooner than you think

UPDATE: “Insidious: Chapter 3” has now been pushed up to May 29.

Earth-shattering news: “Fast and Furious 7” is coming out a whole week earlier than expected April, 3, 2015.

Okay, I'm just being silly. Release dates in Hollywood are actually a pretty big deal, and this puts the action sequel up against some mild -to-moderate competition: horror threequel “Insidious Chapter 3” and the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Longest Ride.” Then again, who are we kidding? This thing's gonna be massive no matter what.

Originally slated for release on July 11, 2014, “Fast and Furious 7” was put on hold after star Paul Walker tragically died in a car accident several weeks into filming. As previously reported, existing footage of the actor will still appear in the film, with the remainder of his role to be accomplished through the use of body doubles (Walker's brothers Caleb and Cody have been brought in as stand-ins) and CGI.

