‘Fast and Furious 7’: Jason Statham’s ‘hot set of wheels’ revealed by James Wan

James Wan is showing off his “hot set of wheels” on Twitter.

Or rather, he’s showing off the Aston Martin driven by Jason Statham’s villain in “Fast and Furious 7,” the forthcoming sequel that will see the “Conjuring” director take the reins from “Fast and Furious 3-6” helmer Justin Lin. Check out the image below:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Statham is set to play the role of Owen Shaw’s (Luke Evans) older brother Ian, who in the film will be going on the warpath as he seeks revenge for his brother’s death. Principal photography on the sequel began in late August in Atlanta with a cast that includes returning players Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris as well as new additions Kurt Russell, Tony Jaa and Djimon Hounsou. In addition, “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” star Lucas Black has joined up to reprise the role of Sean Boswell.



“Fast and Furious 7” is slated for release on July 11, 2014.