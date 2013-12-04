‘Fast and Furious’ remembers Paul Walker with touching video tribute

12.04.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

Following today’s news that Universal has shut down production of “Fast and Furious 7” to decide how best to proceed with the franchise in the wake of Paul Walker’s untimely death, the studio has released a touching video tribute to the star via the car-racing series’ official Facebook page. After watching it below, feel free to pay your own tribute in the comments.
 

Post by Fast & Furious.

