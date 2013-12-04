‘Fast and Furious’ remembers Paul Walker with touching video tribute

Following today’s news that Universal has shut down production of “Fast and Furious 7” to decide how best to proceed with the franchise in the wake of Paul Walker’s untimely death, the studio has released a touching video tribute to the star via the car-racing series’ official Facebook page. After watching it below, feel free to pay your own tribute in the comments.
Post by Fast & Furious.
Yep, I cried.
I’ve experienced lots of deaths, this one almost made me cry. Rest in peace Paul Walker, for you have helped in broadening the passion for imports and style
Like a baby!
Yep I cried. Paul walker was my favorite actor and idol as a kid and i loved the fast and furious movies. I just cant believe he’s gone. R.I.P.
RIP PAUL WALKER!! Gone to race in a better place!
This video was amazing!!!!! I cried!!!! This is so touching!! He sounded like a great person. The world needs more people like him. Prayers go out to his friends and family!!
such a tragic and freak accident, my heart goes out to Jasmine, and Meadow. please accept my deepest heartfelt and most sincere condolences to you in your time of sorrow but remember you are not alone we all support and pray for you.
Allen Sauve.
