Fede Alvarez nears a deal to direct film based on ‘Dante’s Inferno’ video game

If we need a reminder about the place that video games hold in pop culture right now, just look at last night’s midnight launch of “Grand Theft Auto V,” which was just as big a moment as any of this summer’s movie launches. The big titles remain big, and there is a fierce brand loyalty among gamers that has yet to be truly tested by Hollywood. They keep trying, but they keep getting it wrong, and I suspect there’s plenty more of that in the future.
A perfect example would be the news today that Fede Alvarez, who directed this spring’s “Evil Dead,” is in talks now to sign on as the director of “Dante’s Inferno.” The game, released by Electronic Arts, is a shameless mash-up of “Devil May Cry” and “God Of War,” and executed with all the subtlety of a fart in a microphone. Trust me… no one aside from the people who stand to make money off of it is asking for a movie version of “Dante’s Inferno.” The idea that there was a bidding war for the film rights, and the idea that Universal considers themselves the winners of that bidding war… baffling.
I don’t mean to sound cynical, but this strikes me as a remarkably cynical package overall. I think the game is the perfect example of a property that was built out of other properties, motivated entirely by “market share” and “demographic research” and plain old borrowing from other people’s success. I can’t think of anything that runs more directly against the intent of Dante Alighieri’s brilliant, beautiful epic poem than a brute-force video game about a dude with crazy weapons killing his way through armies of big dumb demons, and the game’s treatment of Beatrice is enough to make anyone who actually likes Dante actively angry.
Alvarez has real chops as a filmmaker, and “Evil Dead” feels to me like the film he had to make to get Hollywood to treat him seriously. “Dante’s Inferno” feels like the choice he makes to tell Hollywood that the time to treat him seriously has passed. It feels like he’s making a choice here about which kind of career he wants to have, and it’s a dangerous choice for him to make.
I am skeptical that this will actually make it to the screen, but if it does, I’m doubly skeptical that this does anything to turn around the perception that games make lousy source material for movies. That’s not true, of course. It’s just that lousy games make lousy source material. I still believe some filmmaker is going to pull off the magic trick at some point and make a great movie that uses a game as a starting point, and when that happens, you’ll have a bunch of studios buy a bunch more crappy games and then wonder why their movies didn’t turn out well in the end.
Run, Fede. Run as far from this one as you can.
To me it sounds more like a case of “playing the Hollywood game”. You make one smaller movie that you believe in, then one that the studio wants you to do. I mean, even Christopher Nolan had to do INSOMNIA after MEMENTO!
But Evil Dead wasn’t a small movie. It was the fourth entry in a moderately successful franchise with a built in audience, that retained the previous entry’s director and star as producers to entice back skeptical fans.
After being distinctly underwhelmed by Evil Dead I find myself not caring very much what Alvares does next. Still if he wants to go the way of Dr Boll or Paul Anderson by making crappy video game films then good luck to him.
There are many games that actually have interesting stories and characters that never seem to be considered for adaptation. Yet these would be the ones that would benefit from a film treatment because a film would open up the drama, deepening character developme while retaining action elements. Why is it so hard to do?
If you think Alvarez has chops, isn’t it possible that this is commercial cover to make a more nuanced adaptation of The Divine Comedy? Compare Batman & Robin to Batman Begins to see how wildly varying takes on source material can be in the hands of different filmmakers.
I definitely don’t want a movie based on the video game Dante’s Inferno. Wouldn’t mind a movie based on the poem Dante’s Inferno. Kind of surprised there hasn’t been a big budget adaptation of the Divine Comedy yet. It’s got built-in franchise potential (a trilogy with very few recurring characters, which would make for a lower budget as only two or maybe three actors would appear in all three films), it calls for an amazing amount of special effects, and there’s a chance it would have less of a backlash from the Christian community than other religious-oriented movies seeing as it itself doesn’t really draw from the Bible all that much (though, then again, I suppose that’s a double-edged sword).
I want my Evil Dead 5 / Army of Darkness 2 mash-up sequel! Have Alverz and Raimi co-direct each respective part and mash it together. Kind of like the Cloud Atlas of Evil Dead movies!