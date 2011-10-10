Feist, Andrew Bird, Joanna Newsom featured on ‘The Muppets’ soundtrack

10.10.11

The Muppets are making music with some cool cats.

The track list for the soundtrack to the upcoming “The Muppets” was released today and features a typically eclectic roster. According to Billboard, indie rockers Feist, Andrew Bird and Muppet-voiced harpist Joanna Newsom will be heard alongside vintage tracks from the likes of Paul Simon and Starship, and singing performances from stars Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper (!) and Andy Rooney (who duets with Feist on “Life’s a Happy Song”).

Plus, the Muppets themselves offer up covers of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Cee Lo Green’s “Forget You,” as well as the Kermit the Frog classic “Rainbow Connection” and The Muppets theme song (which features Newsom). 

Four of the songs are from “Flight of the Conchords” co-master mind Bret McKenzie.

Segel co-wrote the film with his “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” collaborator Nicholas Stoller.

Here’s the full track listing for “The Muppets”:

“The Muppet Show Theme” – The Muppets
 “Life’s a Happy Song” – Jason Segel, Amy Adams and Walter
 “Pictures in My Head” – Kermit and The Muppets
 “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” – Paul Simon
 “Rainbow Connection” – The Moopets
 “We Built This City” – Starship
 “Me Party”  – Amy Adams and Miss Piggy
 “Let’s Talk About Me” – Chris Cooper
 “Man or Muppet” – Jason Segel and Walter
 “Smells Like Teen Spirit” – The Muppets Barbershop Quartet
 “Forget You” – Camilla and The Chickens
 “Rainbow Connection” – The Muppets
“The Whistling Caruso” – Andrew Bird
 “Life’s a Happy Song” – Finale Entire Cast
 “Mahna Mahna” – Mahna Mahna and The Two Snowths

Walt Disney Records will release the soundtrack November 21. The film opens two days later. Wocka wocka.

And, in case you missed it, here’s the stellar “Pig with the Froggy Tattoo” trailer:

TOPICS#The Muppets#Jason Segel#Nirvana
