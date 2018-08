There’s good reason to be excited for Feist’s new album. I’ll get to that when I post my review of “Metals” later this week.

In the meantime, you can stream it for yourself, in full, at Feist’s website.

She also took time for craft hour with a little note to fans, and to reveal what words journalists thought of when she said the word “Metals,” a little word association for you nerds.

Feist’s tour starts on Oct. 15; the album arrives next week on Oct. 4.