Felicity Jones to star as Warren Beatty’s lover in new Howard Hughes biopic

Up-and-coming Brit actress Felicity Jones has been cast as Howard Hughes’ lover in a new untitled biopic of the eccentric billionaire after a reportedly extensive search by the film’s star/director/producer/writer Warren Beatty. Jones will play a young woman who falls in love with Hughes after first engaging in a romantic relationship with his driver. The film is expected to begin production next year.

Jones received a Special Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for her role in the Drake Doremus-directed romantic drama “Like Crazy” (Sundance review) co-starring Anton Yelchin, with some prognosticators (including our own Gregory Ellwood) giving her an outside shot at securing a Best Actress nomination at next year’s Oscars.

