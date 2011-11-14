Felicity Jones to star as Warren Beatty’s lover in new Howard Hughes biopic

11.14.11 7 years ago

Up-and-coming Brit actress Felicity Jones has been cast as Howard Hughes’ lover in a new untitled biopic of the eccentric billionaire after a reportedly extensive search by the film’s star/director/producer/writer Warren Beatty. Jones will play a young woman who falls in love with Hughes after first engaging in a romantic relationship with his driver. The film is expected to begin production next year. 

Jones received a Special Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for her role in the Drake Doremus-directed romantic drama “Like Crazy” (Sundance review) co-starring Anton Yelchin, with some prognosticators (including our own Gregory Ellwood) giving her an outside shot at securing a Best Actress nomination at next year’s Oscars.

The story was broken by Deadline.

What do you think of Beatty’s choice? Weigh in with your comments!

Around The Web

TAGSFELICITY JONESHOWARD HUGHESUntitled Howard Hughes biopicWARREN BEATTY

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP