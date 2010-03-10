‘Felicity’ star may return to TV ‘Kingdom’

“Felicity” star Keri Russell may be making a return to television after a years-long hiatus. The 33-year-old actress is in talks to join the cast of FOX”s “Wilde Kingdom,” opposite of Will Arnett.

Mitch Hurwitz, who created “Arrested Development,” is helming the single-camera pilot, says The Hollywood Reporter, co-penning, too, with Arnett and Jim Vallely.

The plot follows a man who loves a woman and the woman who can”t stand him: Arnett plays a Beverly Hills jackass and Russell would be a charitable tree-lover.

Since the end of “Felicity” in 2002, Russell has only appeared in a pair of television performances: in 2006″s made for TV movie “Into the West” and two episodes of “Scrubs” in 2007. She appeared on the big screen for films like “Mission Impossible III” and “Waitress” and most recently starred opposite of Harrison Ford and Brendan Frasier in “Extraordinary Measures,” released in January.

