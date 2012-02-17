‘Felicity,’ ‘The Vow’ star joins Shawn Ryan’s ‘Last Resort’

Scott Speedman is co-starring in the No.1 movie in America and now he’s eying a TV return with a high-profile pilot role.

According to TVLine.com , Speedman has joined the cast of ABC’s Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”) pilot “Last Resort.”

The Ryan and Karl Gajdusek-penned pilot focuses on the crew of a nuclear submarine that goes rogue and somehow finds itself on a remote island declaring itself an independent nuclear nation. Speedman will play the submarine’s second-in-command Sam, who answers only to Andre Braugher, who plays the sub’s captain.

The “Last Resort” pilot, which will be directed by Martin Campbell, also co-stars Autumn Reeser and Daisy Betts.

In addition to “The Vow,” Speedman’s frequently successful feature career has included hits like “The Strangers” and “Underworld.” He’s still probably best known as Ben Covington from The WB’s “Felicity.” [It’s here that we note that Speedman’s “Felicity” co-star Scott Foley also starred in a Shawn Ryan drama, CBS’ “The Unit.”]

Speedman has been regularly targeted for pilot roles in recent development seasons.