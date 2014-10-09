Female-led ‘Ghostbusters’ will be a total reboot and ‘really scary,’ says Paul Feig

(CBR) “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig confirms his female-led “Ghostbusters” movie will be a complete reboot of the beloved comedy franchise. However, that doesn”t mean there won”t be room for cameos by the original cast.

“I love origin stories. That”s my favorite thing” he told EW.com on the heels of the announcement he”ll co-write the film with “The Heat” collaborator Katie Dippold. “I love the first one so much I don”t want to do anything to ruin the memory of that. So it just felt like, let”s just restart it because then we can have new dynamics. I want the technology to be even cooler. I want it to be really scary, and I want it to happen in our world today that hasn”t gone through it so it”s like, oh my God what”s going on?”

Beyond that, he said, “everything is up for grabs right now,” including, it seems, the possibility of an appearance by the original “Ghostbusters” stars. “Well, I mean, look, those are my comedy heroes,” Feig said. “So as far as I”m concerned, anybody wants to come back I welcome with open arms. It would just be in different roles now, but it would be fun to figure out how to do that.”

Explaining that “My favorite thing to do is work with funny women,” he conceded the next big hurdle may be casting. “For me there”s so many ways I can go with this because there are so many funny women that”s going to be the hardest thing to narrow down is who to put in,” Feig said. “I”ve got a lot of ideas on that but nobody set in stone. That”s part of the fun for me is figuring out what”s the best combo, what”s going to be relevant and fun. Bottom line: I just want the best, funniest cast.”

