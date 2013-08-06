Fergie drops ‘A Little Party’ music video 3 months after ‘The Great Gatsby’ opens

It’s been three months since “The Great Gatsby” and its successful soundtrack dropped… and only now it seemed appropriate to drop Fergie’s flapper-themed “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” music video?

The Goonrock and Q-Tip-featuring track gets an appropriately gaudy clip with Fergie weaving her way through dancers to a cushy booth, where she remains for most of the vid. Why? The Black Eyed Peas singer has been pregnant since March, so while a little party has never killed nobody, mom-to-be certainly are allowed to get tired from them. Cue several versions of a couch dance.

While I wasn’t a fan of the “Gatsby” soundtrack in general, “A Little Party” did make our Summer Songs of 2013 list. It’s peaked at No. 77 on The Billboard Hot 100 so far, so maybe an extra-fast jitterbug will push the song back into the flashing lights, rather than skeet-bop-dop-not.