Festival Beat: Fiona Apple added to Governor’s Ball, Celebrate Brooklyn, Fader Fort

Check out new details on the Beale Street Music Festival, Governor’s Ball, Celebrate Brooklyn and Fader Fort (in conjunction with South By Southwest).

My Morning Jacket, Florence and the Machine and Jane’s Addiction are heading up the Beale Street Music Festival, which runs May 4-6. The 36th annual event will also feature Girl Talk, Primus, Megadeth, Lupe Fiasco, Al Green, Wiz Khalifa, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Bush, The Civil Wars, Big K.R.I.T. and more.

Check out the website for the complete lineup, and for ticket details. Tickets are on sale now for single-day and three-day passes to the Memphis, Tenn., fest.

Jimmy Cliff will be opening up Celebrate Brooklyn, the free concert series in New York’s bestest, most sexiest borough at Prospect Park.

Fest organizers BRIC/Arts/Media Brooklyn have yet to announce the rest of the lineup, but the reggae legend will be kicking things off on June 5. 2012 happens to mark the 50th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence.

“Cliff’s performance will pay tribute, not only to his origins, but to the great Jamaican population of Brooklyn,” says a statement from BRIC, announcing the show.

This is Celebrate Brooklyn’s 34th year. Shows run through August.

For 11th year, Fader Fort in Austin runs about the same time that the South By Southwest Music Conference; but 2012 marks the first time that the Fort joins SXSW’s official ranks. And organizers have hooked up yet another unique lineup, with Santigold, Zola Jesus, hip-hop collective Black Hippy featuring Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul as the initial confirmed acts.

The 21+ event runs March 14-17 and is free, though RSVP and subsequent wristbands are required, and space is limited.

More acts will be announced in days leading up to the fest. Keep your eyes on the Fader Fort Twitter.

While most of the Governor’s Ball lineup has been announced, Fiona Apple has jumped in for the fun. She joins Beck, Passion Pit, Modest Mouse, Santigold, Chromeo and others at the two-day fest, with the singer-songwriter’s date with fate on June 24.

Tickets are up now; the event takes place on Randall’s Island.

Here are all of Apple’s currently scheduled tour dates:

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church (SXSW)

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/21 – Washington, DC @ Sixth and I

03/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box

03/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/24 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival