Fifth ‘Bourne’ movie and Scarlett Johansson action film ‘Lucy’ get release dates

It’s all about the month of August today over at Universal Pictures.

The untitled fifth “Bourne” installment and the Luc Besson action film “Lucy” have been slated for release on August 14, 2015 and August 8, 2014, respectively, according to the studio. Jeremy Renner is set to return as CIA Agent Aaron Cross in the “Bourne” sequel, which will be directed by “Fast and Furious” helmer Justin Lin. “Lucy,” meanwhile, stars Scarlett Johansson as a drug mule who acquires superhuman powers after inadvertently ingesting a mysterious substance. The film also stars Morgan Freeman.

