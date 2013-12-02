Fifth ‘Bourne’ movie and Scarlett Johansson action film ‘Lucy’ get release dates

12.02.13 5 years ago

It’s all about the month of August today over at Universal Pictures.

The untitled fifth “Bourne” installment and the Luc Besson action film “Lucy” have been slated for release on August 14, 2015 and August 8, 2014, respectively, according to the studio. Jeremy Renner is set to return as CIA Agent Aaron Cross in the “Bourne” sequel, which will be directed by “Fast and Furious” helmer Justin Lin. “Lucy,” meanwhile, stars Scarlett Johansson as a drug mule who acquires superhuman powers after inadvertently ingesting a mysterious substance. The film also stars Morgan Freeman.

Will you be seeing either “Bourne 5” or “Lucy”? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Around The Web

TAGSBourne 5Bourne 5 release dateJEREMY RENNERLuc BessonLUCYSCARLETT JOHANSSONUntitled Next Bourne Chapter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP