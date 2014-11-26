Fifth Harmony’s new video will hit you like a ‘Sledgehammer’ of girl-group cliches

Are Fifth Harmony the new Destiny's Child? It's hard to say, but they're definitely trying.

The third-place “X-Factor” contestants vamp demurely but effectively in the new video for “Sledghammer,” the second single from the group's upcoming debut album “Reflection” that's slated for release in January. It's a perfectly catchy nonsense pop single, and while the clip can't touch the timeless brilliance of that other “Sledghammer” video, there are enough chandeliers, white fabrics and “just lounging here in my Mariah Carey dress” theatrics here to satisfy anyone who remembers fondly the heady days of '90s R&B.

Does that make it good? That's for you to decide. But it certainly doesn't do anything we haven't seen before.

Check out the video below. What do you think?